North Korea tests ‘possible ballistic missile,’ Japan says

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)North Korea fired a “possible ballistic missile” on Thursday into the waters east of Japan, the Japanese Prime Minister’s office said in a statement posted online.

South Korea also reported the launch, with the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff saying in a statement that Seoul was still trying to determine how many projectiles had been fired.

If confirmed, Thursday’s launch would be North Korea’s 11th missile launch this year, including one on March 16 which is presumed to have failed, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Pyongyang’s other most recent launches, on February 26 and March 4, were likely intended to test a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system , the United States Defense Department said earlier this month.

The US Indo-Pacific Command announced earlier this month that the US is intensifying “intelligence, readiness and surveillance collection activities” related to North Korea following the recent spate of missile launches.

