North Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast of Korean peninsula

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul (CNN)North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, according to officials in both South Korea and Japan.

The short range missile was fired early Sunday morning local time from the Taechon area of North Pyongan Province, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

It said the South Korean and US militaries are maintaining “full readiness posture” and closely cooperating following the launch, which it described as a “significant provocative action that harms peace and safety of the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community.”

The JCS said the launch was a “clear violation” of the UN Security Council’s resolution and called on North Korea to “immediately stop.”

This is the 19th missile launch this year, according to CNN’s count. The last was on August 17.

Read More