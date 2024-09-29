World News
Nonstop Israeli bombardment in Beirut, Lebanon as Hezbollah leader mourned
29 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Israeli jets continue nonstop bombardment across Lebanon, as prime minister says attacks could displace up to a million people.
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.
Related News
08 September 2024
Thousands protest in Pakistan to demand ex-PM Imran Khan’s release
13 September 2024
Russia revokes accreditation of six British diplomats over spying claims
28 September 2024
Rising sea levels mean ‘tide of misery’ for coastal communities
09 September 2024