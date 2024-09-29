The Government of Dominica will officially break ground for the Loubiere to Bagatelle Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project on Friday Dominica's President issues new call for assistance for Small Island Developing States in their fight against climate change The Dominica Public Service Union calls for the enactment of the Public Service Management Bill Dominica and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sign loan agreement for Roseau Enhancement project. Dominica will observe World Heart Day on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Government of Dominica launches new e-services platform
World News

Nonstop Israeli bombardment in Beirut, Lebanon as Hezbollah leader mourned 

29 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Israeli jets continue nonstop bombardment across Lebanon, as prime minister says attacks could displace up to a million people.
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.

 

