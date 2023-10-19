No teacher; No lecture Dominica State College Lecturers On Strike

The Dominica State College, branded as the country’s premier tertiary institution for over two decades, is experiencing a campus-wide teacher strike.

Established in 2000 Dominica State College, located in Roseau, Dominica, is the country’s leading higher education institution. It provides a wide range of academic programs, including associate degrees, certificate courses, and vocational training. The Dominica State College provides affordable and quality education, preparing students for careers and further education while fostering cultural and social awareness. It plays a vital role in the island’s educational landscape.

President of the State College, Donald Peters expressed his bewilderment on the matter as he said “How can you (the teachers) be planning to be sick on Thursday and Friday?”He dissented from the idea the lecturers had taken and apologized to the students who had been affected.

“This is a disingenuous way of getting around the law.” Dr. Peters addressed the situation and assured that necessary actions would be taken to fix it.

This, however, is not the first time that lecturers have taken action to voice their qualms at the school.

In 2021, numerous lecturers showed up on campus protesting for an increase in salaries and that the school be repaired . However, Mr Peters does not believe that this is the best way to express their dissatisfaction. Nor is it the way to speed up the repair process. And by “denying students their learning process” it only brings about dissatisfaction.

Students expressed their disappointment in the lack of communication from the lecturers and shared their discomfort with the entire situation.

“They should have sent an email that there could have possibly been a lecturer strike today.” When something like this occurs at a college which houses students from all over the island, it poses an inconvenience when many travel by bus to school. “Most students come to school today and it’s when they arrive at the school, they find out they don’t have classes today.” What about those students? And the ones who live in places far from the town? Especially given the prices of gas and bus fares.

Dr Peters mentioned that although repair progress is slow it is mostly due to the fact that there are now students on campus occupying these spaces hence the construction is slowed but not stopped.

But, is it more than just the repairs to the school that have caused these strikes? What of the promised salary increases?

Kairi News will bring you more on this development as it becomes available.