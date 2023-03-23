Nineteen Entrepreneurs Receive Support From Dominica Youth Business Trust Fund

Young Entrepreneurs engaged in the Social Enterprise Incubator Project were this morning presented with cheques amounting to over forty- five thousand dollars as grants towards the establishment of their businesses.

Nineteen young entrepreneurs have been involved in this venture through three cohorts in which they prepared their business plans in the concept of social entrepreneurship.

The grants were made through the Dominica Youth Business Trust Fund and Social Enterprise Administrator Eamon Gibbons says this program was designed to launch and support young entrepreneurs in the concept of social entrepreneurship.

He says this concept was designed to teach that business was not only for profit but can be used to alleviate social issues within the community.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/220323Dybt001.mp3

Mr. Gibbons says since the launch of the SCI these young entrepreneurs have evolved and can now see the results of their hard work.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/220323Dybt002.mp3

Social Enterprise Administrator with the DYBT, Eamon Gibbons.