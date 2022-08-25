Nicki Minaj Wants Justice As New Video Of Husband’s Accuser Goes Viral

Nicki Minaj joins her fans in calling for justice for her husband after a new video allegedly shows his accuser contradicting her story.

Jennifer Hough, the woman who is suing Kenneth Petty, who she claims raped her when they were 16 years old more than two decades ago, has been caught in a video seemingly recanting her story that she was raped. Hough and her attorney Tyrone Blackburn are suing Petty’s wife, Nicki Minaj, for $20 million for harassment. They claim that the Pettys harassed her to recant her story that she was raped. Hough even went on the local daytime show The Real, where she appeared emotional as she slammed the Pettys for terrorizing her and upsetting her life.

Hough also claimed that Kenneth Petty had raped her despite Nicki Minaj previously saying that her husband was innocent of the charges and spent time in jail at Rikers Island because he was a young unrepresented black man in New York.

It seems that Hough has been caught deep in her lie as a new video recording of her on the phone shows her not only admitting to the fact that she was not raped but also concocting a new scheme to frame and coach her with the new story.

In the three-minute video, she is discussing the statute of limitation on perjury and recalls that she made a mistake and told the judge that she made a mistake, but she was overlooked.

“There’s no statute of limitations on perjury. Perjury is when you lie under oath. And regardless, if I made a statement or didn’t make a statement, that is the reason why I stood up in court and I said, when the judge asked, ‘Like, yo does anybody have anything to say before he is sentenced?’ I stood up and I said, ‘Your honour, I’m the person who pressed the charges. I would like to drop the charges. I made a huge mistake. This was a –‘ this was I’m in court in front of his family, in front of friends, in front of everybody. Whatever. And they was like, ‘Take it to the D.A. and nobody wanted to hear sh*t,” she said.

She added, “well, I don’t know how much good gon come from that,” as the other person recording says that Petty had a public defender at the time and was a victim of a broken system that didn’t care for young black men.

Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj got married in 2019, after which he moved to California. However, the rapper’s husband was later arrested and charged for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. He was sentenced in early July to (one) 1 year of home detention and fined $55,000 as well as ordered to serve three years probation.

The light sentence seems to have taken the wind out of Hough’s lawsuit as she previously claimed that the Petty harassed her to recant her statement and even offered her $500,000 to do so. Her lawsuit claims that the Pettys harassed her because they wanted to save him from going to jail in the California case.

In the video of Hough, the timid meek sounding woman on The Real is gone as Hough speaks in a normal tone with her strong New York accent.

It sounds like she is talking to an attorney, as she says as a professional or lawyer, the person coaching her needs to tell her what to say or write.

Hough also seems to contradict herself as she previously said that she was threatened with jail time if she recanted her story. In the new recording, she says no, she wasn’t threatened. She also recounted the contents of the letter she had sent to the District Attorney, where she said she was pressured to file the charges.

“The judge specifically said- ‘take it to the D.A’ and everybody looked at the D.A and the D.A shooked her head- it’s not happening,” Hough said.

Hough’s case has been falling apart since January when for unexplained reasons, two attorneys recused themselves. On January 14, Attorneys Michael Snizek and Tara E. Faenza from the firm McGivney, Kluger, Clark, & Intoccia filed to withdraw while attorneys Tyrone Blackburn and Steven Gordon remained on the case.

Hough’s attorney Blackburn who has been very vocal on the case and filed the lawsuit to include Minaj, which they later dismissed, has not responded to the latest video.

Blackburn previously received a tongue-lashing email from Minaj’s attorney Judd Burstein who accused him of behaving unethically concerning the case. He had also threatened to seek sanctions against Blackburn, whom he accused he attempting to “extort” a settlement from Minaj.

“While [this] may be the end of your efforts to extort Nicki into a settlement, it is just the beginning of Nicki’s and my efforts to make you pay for your disgraceful conduct, with both money and, if the Court recommends it, disciplinary sanctions,” Burstein wrote in the email to Hough’s attorneys. “You forced my client to spend over $300,000 in fees to defend a case which even my Labradoodle, Gracie, could see was frivolous on both the facts and the law.”

Burstein also called Blackburn a “bottom-feeding” lawyer who was hoping for a big payday by throwing dirt at a well established celebrity.

In the meantime, Minaj also seemed to react to the video as many fans swarmed on social media to condemn Hough for her lawsuit. Nicki Minaj liked a tweet that called for the Petty family to get justice.

Nicki Minaj/Twitter

“Justice for the Petty’s! No wonder Nicki stood by her man side because all along she knew the truth and so did us REAL Barbz that actually followed the case and read documents and didn’t go by social media opinions but went by facts!” The tweet said.

Fans of Minaj are demanding apologies from Hough to both Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj.