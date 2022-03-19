Nicki Minaj Told Coi Leray Young Female Artistes Hardly Gets Hate, Coi Respond

Nicki Minaj responded to Coi Leray, who claimed that she was receiving 10X hate worse than other female artists in her growing music career.

The two rappers recently collaborated on her song “Blick Blick!“, released on March 18, and brought Coi her first No. 1 song on Billboard. While talking about the song and her rising career, Coi claimed that she was receiving hate more than any other female rapper.

Coi Leray has indeed been bullied online for being skinny and not what the status quo in hip hop requires as the BBL bodies pushed by the likes of Nicki Minaj and others become wildly popular.

However, Minaj’s ability to create her style and chart her path has not been easy. Even after a successful decade in the business, she is regarded as a pioneer among female rappers.

Today, she is regarded as an inspiration, having been able to fight through various circumstances and is looked up to by rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and even Coi Leray.

However, Nicki Minaj, while acknowledging young female rappers were experiencing some troubles which she called “growing pains of artistry,” disagreed that they have felt hate in the industry as Coi Leray claimed.

“Can you girls stop talking about hate?” Nicki asked.

“Y’all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced. What y’all have experienced is nothing. Y’all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry and of social media. Y’all be thinking y’all have experienced hate and trust me, ya ain’t experienced it yet. A lot of y’all have gotten, not coddled, people have been nice. People have been gentle with y’all,” she told Coi, who said of all of the young female rappers she had experienced the worse hate.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on their Instagram Live, Coi Leray thanked Nicki Minaj for jumping on her song.

“The fact that you’re genuine and a real person is so crazy because you’re like a superstar, an icon, a legend and I don’t care what people say I want you to know that you are in to be this humble and genuine and to show me this much love I appreciate this…thank you so much I ain’t never had no number one in my life and this is crazy,” Coi told Minaj.

Minaj shared that she had confidence in Coi’s future ability to rise to the top.

“And many more (No. 1) will come. You’re so freaking talented and so versatile and you are who you are. I love that, I can’t tell you. You know who you are and I love our conversations…you did your mf thing, you bodied it.”

Meanwhile, Minaj hilariously responded to Coi’s texting her at 4 AM about music.

“What if you woke up Papa Bear?” Nicki said.

She also hinted she had cursed out another rapper whom we guess is probably recent “Do We Have A Problem” collaborator Lil Baby for texting her at ungodly hours.

“If you was a boy I would have cussed you tf out…I cussed this one boy out but we ended up doing the song together, he knew I didn’t mean any harm…But I was like why is she texting me at 4 AM in the morning,” Nicki added.

Meanwhile, Coi Leray revealed that her album was dropping on April 8. She also responded to some fans saying that Nicki Minaj was shading her and other young artistes.

“Nicki don’t offend me,” she tweeted on Saturday. “I grew up on tough love. When someone is speaking who has more experience, always listen. That’s the problem y’all talk to damn much. Regardless of what she saying she coming from a good place.”

“Y’all too emotional Nicki been through a lot she still standing strong, still dropping hits,” Coi said in another tweet. “She basically told me don’t let y’all wack a** comments and negative energy stop me now because MORE MONEY AND SUCCESS More problems so THUG THAT SH*T OUT.”

Nicki Minaj supported what Coi Leray said on Twitter while reminding folks that she left the IG Live video on her account.

“That’s why I left the live up,” she said. “I spent time just focused on HOW you’re such a talented, versatile, unique artist in my eyes. I talked on how your verse kept switching up & getting better & how dope those last 4 bars are to me… how I know for a fact you actually WRITE. BUT NO.”