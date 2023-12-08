Nicki Minaj Taps Skillibeng & Skeng For ‘Forward From Trini’ Off ‘Pink Friday 2’

Nicki Minaj taps dancehall heavy hitters Skillibeng and her protege Skeng for the new banger “Forward From Trini.” The track is a standout on her new album since the project hit DSPs at midnight on Friday morning.

Nicki Minaj dropped her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 album on Friday, and the Barbz are going crazy after launching an extensive “Gag City” marketing campaign ahead of the album’s release.

The album release date is also coincidentally Minaj’s birthday on December 8, so it is a holiday in ‘Gag City’ and among the Barbz who have been waiting on new music from the rapper.

Among those who have been featured on the album are lone Jamaicans Skillibeng and Skeng on the song “Forward From Trini.” The song opens with a vibrant beat with an opening exclamation by Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness – “fully dunce” taken from a speech condemning illiterate activities sometime last year.

Skillibeng jumps on the riddim and shows off his rapping style before Minaj comes in and gives a shoutout to the Caribbean countries- Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, Turks and Caicos, and others.

Skeng also doesn’t disappoint as he comes in with loud bass in his voice, and Skillibeng interchanges with his verse. The song gives a loud 90s dancehall and is one of the fan favorites online.

“Every couple tracks mi haffi guh back and listen to Forward from Trini #PinkFriday2 which dancehall rhythm there is a slight sample?” one fan asked. “Forward from Trini got me,” another fan said. “Me in my office with the door closed listening to Forward From Trini #PinkFriday2,” another said.

Skeng also popped up to wish Nicki a happy birthday.

“HBD Queen @nickiminaj Yk eh vibe….RrrrSkrrr n som style @skillibeng #pinkfriday2,” he wrote on Instagram. “SKENG YOU SLIDDDDD! you did what had to be done,” one fan told Skeng.

In the meantime, shortly after the album’s release, it was announced that Nicki Minaj broke the record for most simultaneous tracks in the top 30 on US iTunes, with all 22 tracks from her album charting. The only other artists to have done this was BTS.

Pink Friday 2 Track List here:

1. Are You Gone Already2. Barbie Dangerous3. FTCU4. Beep Beep5. Fallin 4 U6. Let Me Calm Down – (Feat J. Cole)7. RNB (Feat. Lil Wayne and Tate Kobang)8. Pink Birthday9. Needle – (Feat. Drake)10. Cowgirl – (Feat. Lourdiz)11. Everybody – (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)12. Big Difference13. Red Ruby Da Sleeze14. Forward From Trini – (Feat. Skillibeng and Skeng)15. Pink Friday Girls16. Super Freaky Girl17. Bahm Bahm18. My Life19. Nicki Hendrix – (Feat. Future)20. Blessings – (Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard)21. Last Time I Saw You22. Just the Memories