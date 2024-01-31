Nicki Minaj Says Megan Thee Stallion Looking For ‘Rihanna Moment’

Nicki Minaj is catching heat from Rihanna fans for bringing up her past DV situation with Chris Brown in her latest rant against Megan Thee Stallion.

The Trinidadian rapper continues her social media tirade against the Houston Hottie in the aftermath of both sides releasing diss tracks. So far, it appears Megan Thee Stallion is getting a lot of praise for her song “HISS,” while Nicki Minaj continues to get mixed reviews about her song “Big Foot.”

The Young Money rapper announced on Twitter yesterday that she has four more songs lined up, but Megan has not responded to her diss song. Instead, the “Ungrateful” rapper is doing a few press runs while announcing her upcoming album and tour.

On Wednesday, Nicki Minaj jumped on a Twitter Space hosted by Joe Budden, where she again went off on Megan Thee Stallion, whom she claimed was looking for her “Rihanna Moment” when she got shot in her leg by Tory Lanez in 2020.

“She wanted a– To be honest, it’s so obvious, she wanted a Rihanna moment so bad,” Nicki said. “But here’s the thing, Rihanna is just known for being herself. You get what you see, you see what you get, you get what you see type of vibe, right?”

Nicki continued bringing the Bajan singer into the conversation, adding, “Rihanna never would milk something. Like, you could tell she couldn’t wait to try to move on with her life, and then people even bashed her for not dragging it out, not milking it. She was just like, ‘Yo, I was mad young. We were young. I’m just trying to move on with my life now.’ You know why? Because Rihanna knows that she was a superstar with or without controversy. She’s beautiful with or without controversy. She’s loved with or without controversy.”

According to Nicki Minaj, Megan used the shooting incident as a controversy to boost her career, a sentiment that some fans disagree with. It was a few months after the incident took place that Megan Thee Stallion first addressed it publicly.

Nicki also accused Megan of trying to stop her from releasing her song without sharing the specifics of her allegations. “Then when people respond to you, you go mute and then try to stop my song from coming out,” she said. “If Nicki Minaj had done any of those things, oh, y’all would have a lot to say. But I understand heavy is the head that wears the crown. I am the Queen, okay?”

Since making the statement, Rihanna fans appear to be criticizing Nicki Minaj for using her trauma to beef with another female rapper.

“Using one woman’s trauma against another woman in next level insanity, come on Nicki this ain’t it girl, do better,” one fan wrote. “As a Caribbean gal and a fan of both Rihanna and Nicki I am appalled by this statement. First of all, Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion situation aren’t exactly the same. It’s almost clear that man tried to kill Megan with a gun, but regardless these are both terrible incident of DV that shouldn’t be talked about in this context of tearing down another woman.”