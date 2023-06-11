Nicki Minaj Salutes Lil Wayne For Naming Her Greatest Female Rapper Ever

Nicki Minaj is reciprocating love for Lil Wayne, who gave her flowers as the greatest female rapper ever recently.

The rappers were formerly label mates under Cash Money Records, which helped to build out artists like Drake and released albums for the likes of B.G., Juvenile, and other big-name artists in its early days.

Minaj and Lil Wayne have always shown each other love over the years despite Minaj going off and being independent under her label now, and Lil Wayne has always maintained that he believed there was no debate when it comes to which female holds the top spot.

While on the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Lil Wayne was asked about ranking the female MCs who are worth being on any list and who the Queen is.

“Ain’t nobody f**king with Nicki. They come after,” Wayne quipped.

Minaj also reposed the comments on her story, and she also gave Lil Wayne the greatest rapper of all time title.

“I’ll give u a dollar if you can find a lie,” she began.

She also gave Lil Wayne his flowers in turn for supporting her career always.

“When the greatest rapper of all time believed & still believes in you. I sure did lean on your confidence & u sure were ALWAYS there. Til this day- when I send you smthng you send a verse bakk,” she wrote.

She continued, “@liltunechi we love you so much. We thank you so much. Long live the BAR! Bar for Bar. No pun intended #MulaBaaabay!!! @mackmaine4president.”

Lil Wayne also shared for the first time how he met Minaj and got her to be signed to Cash Money.

“We set out to look for artists I wanted to meet,” he said. “I wanted a New York female [artist]. I always tell ’em, I wanted to make sure she had two things… do not sound like Foxy [Brown], do not sound like [Lil’] Kim, you know what I mean?”

Weezy added that he was impressed that Nicki Minaj could change up her voice, something that was unusual at the time in New York as many upcoming artists wanted to sound like Foxy Brown and Lil Kim.

He also said Nicki was also like the female version of him, which further impressed him.

The rapper also touched on seeing Minaj and Drake grow into superstars.

“I also didn’t know they would be Drake and Nicki like I didn’t know that. But I was more excited, I wanted them to see what they could be. They always leaned on [the] confidence I instilled in them,” he said.