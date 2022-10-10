Nicki Minaj Fills Cardi B Vacancy In ‘Call Of Duty’ New Promo With Lil Baby

Nicki Minaj fills the Cardi B void in COD new promo ad with Lil Baby.

Call of Duty has tapped two of hip hop’s biggest names for its upcoming game release. A new advertisement by the video game franchise released over the weekend features Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, and comedian Pete Davidson. The 1:27 “Squad Up” advertising campaign also sees several star athletes, celebrities, gamers, and social media influencers appear in the video. The advertisement starts with Lil Baby, who begins the “Squad Up” chant as he shouts, “Modern Warfare is back again.”

Nicki Minaj is also seen flanked by four three other women as she declares, “pull up with the barbs, superheroes no capes.”

The video goes on to show Pete Davidson rocking back on a sofa in a room while the ad cuts to NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey and others. The concept of the video appears to be appealing to all sections of the gaming community for the respective groups to “squad up” or get together to play the new game.

Nicki Minaj’s feature comes less than two weeks after Cardi B first shared that she lost out big time on a Call of Duty deal because she had to attend court for assault and battery charges in a Flushing, New York, matter that took place in 2018.

In a tweet, the Bronx rapper shared her regrets that her past decisions were now costing her future money. At the time, Cardi B had shared that the Call Of Duty deal was a “multimillion” dollar deal.

Fans of both rappers reacted to the announcement, with some even noting that Cardi was the first option by COD.

“Don’t ever say @iamcardib isn’t good for the community. She just got y’all fave a bag,” one Cardi B fan wrote. “Nicki Taking Over .. Can’t wait till see more of her,” a Minaj fan wrote.

“She only got it cause Bardi couldn’t do it lol,” another said.

The comments by the fans continue to push a beef between the fan bases of the two rappers. Both Cardi and Nicki also appear to be subbing each other on Twitter.

In the last week, the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s associates Akbar V and Maliibu Miitch going off, it seems that Minaj also had some words to say as she accused the Bronx rapper of copying her style.

Cardi B has also posted a separate tweet many felt was directed at Nicki Minaj, where she dismissed any subs at her.