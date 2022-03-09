Nicki Minaj Announces ‘Queen Radio’ Return On Amazon Amp Platform & New Album

Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio is coming back and has a new home.

The Queen of the Barbz made the announcement earlier today via an Instagram LIVE. The show, which aired its final episode in February 2020, will get new life and a new home with Nicki Minaj‘s newfound partnership with Amazon. The show was previously available on Apple Music. A part of the revamp will see Queen Radio landing on Amp, the new app launched by Amazon. The beta version for the app was released today, Tuesday, March 08, with a press statement from its vice president John Ciancutti.

“You’d combine what people love about radio—spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming—with all that’s made possible by today’s technology … We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows,” he said about the vision of the new app that has already formed alliances with rappers and creatives such as Pusha T, Big Boi, Lil Yachty and Travis Barker.

“By bringing these incredible personalities into the beta, creators can experience Amp in a way that drives the feedback needed to build the app together, ahead of a public launch later this year,” Ciancutti said.

Even though Queen Radio is changing its home, it should keep the same flavor fans experienced from the first 17 episodes. This means more laughs, more fan calls, and of course, more high-profile guest appearances. Nicki Minaj has already secured her first surprise guest for the first episode of the new season set to kick off on Amp.

Entertainers who have been a part of Queen Radio include Alicia Keys, Kehlani, Soulja Boy, Karol G, Meghan Trainor, Little Mix, Asian Doll, Swae Lee, among others.

The app is currently only available to people in the US to watch. Until all bugs and kinks have been rectified by Amazon, fans of the show who are located outside of America will be able to catch the delayed viewing as a podcast.

The “Do We Have A Problem” rapper shared her official statement about the relaunch of her show. “I am so excited to be continuing Queen Radio and to have Amazon as a partner is a dream come through. cannot wait to go further on this journey.”

DJ Booth and Joe Budden also hopped onto the LIVE to discuss various topics, including paparazzi privileges, as well as stereotypes black men face. Budden and Nicki Minaj further discussed their upcoming interview, where she agreed that she was the most vulnerable and open, a point she needs to be at for the release of her forthcoming album.

Earlier this week, she hinted that Drake could be the one executively producing her new album.

“We actually discussed him EP’ing this new album. That was b4 Seeing Green even came out,” she tweeted as a response to a fan’s question of a Drake feature.

The name of the album is not yet been, nor has the full release date. As always, fans will have to keep it locked to Queen Radio to figure out the bits of pieces of the album and to hear exclusive tracks.