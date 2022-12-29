Nick Cannon Now A Father Of 12 As Alyssa Scott Welcomes Baby Girl

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott received their second child just in time for Christmas as the couple shared the news of the birth of their daughter Halo Marie Cannon.

On Thursday afternoon, Alyssa Scott shared a video of herself in a gray dress in her late trimester before the video goes on to show her giving birth. The baby was born at 11:09 on December 14 and showed the moment that Cannon saw the baby’s head crown.

In the video, Nick Cannon, who is wearing a hospital cap and gown, appears surprised before flashing a smile when the baby comes out. He is seen holding the baby while the midwife asks, “What do you have?” before Nick exclaims and laughs, “a girl.”

“Oh my God,” Scott exclaims. “You got your surprise,” Nick said to her.

The couple also shared videos of their days after the birth, holding and playing with the baby. The video, which paid special homage to the couple’s late son Zen Cannon also noted that the couple was still in grief. In the caption, Scott wrote revealed the child’s date of birth and her thoughts during the moments her daughter entered the world.

“December 14, 2022. Our lives forever changes. Zen is in every breath I take,” she wrote.

She continued, “I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying, ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face… We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

Scott has an older daughter from a former relationship and her son with Cannon. That baby passed away at five months old earlier this year due to brain cancer. In May, shortly after Zen’s passing, Alyssa hinted that she was pregnant again.

Last week, Cannon shared a touching post as he remembered his son on his birthday.

“Physically I’m definitely on the mend but mentally and spiritually I’m broken,” the actor wrote.

“A mixture of guilty, pain and sorrow is what I will suppress daily,” the Wild’N’Out host wrote as he asked for prayers.

Last week, Nick Cannon shared that he was in the hospital but urged fans not to worry.

Cannon has ten other children, two of whom are with ex-wife Mariah Carey- twins Monroe and Morrocan, three with Brittany Bell- Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and a girl born this year, Rise Messiah. He also has three kids- twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa- Zion and Zillion, and a baby girl born this year named Beautiful. At the same time, his long-time model girlfriend Lanisha Cole also gave birth to a baby girl, Onyx Ice, and Brie Tiesi gave birth to a son, Legendary Love, this year as well.