Nicaraguan ambassador turns on own government, says Nicaraguans are tired of Ortega ‘dictatorship’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Managua, Nicaragua (CNN)A top Nicaraguan official condemned President Daniel Ortega’s government on Wednesday, calling it a “dictatorship” that is stifling civil and political freedoms in the Central American nation.

Speaking in a video address to the Organization of American States (OAS), Nicaragua’s Ambassador to the OAS Arturo McFields said, “I speak for more than 177 political prisoners and more than 350 people who have lost their lives in my country since 2018.”

“Denouncing my country’s dictatorship isn’t easy, but remaining silent and defending the indefensible is impossible,” he said.

McFields, who took office in November 2021, said he was speaking out despite being afraid. “I must speak although my future and that of my family is uncertain,” he said.

“Since 2018, Nicaragua has become the only country in Central America that has no print newspapers. There’s no freedom to publish a simple tweet, [of posting] a simple comment on social media. There are no human rights organizations… They’ve all been closed, expelled, or shuttered. There are no independent political parties, there are no credible elections, no separation of powers.”