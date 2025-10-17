Local News
Newly elected Treasurer resigns from the Dominica calypso association
17 October 2025
Newly elected Treasurer of the Dominica calypso association Joey “ Explosion” Loyd has tendered his resignation, just days after being appointed the role of treasurer.
Explosion made this statement last night.
Former treasurer of the Dominica calypso association Joey “ Explosion” Loyd.
