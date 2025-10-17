Local acts for the 2025 WCMF excited ahead of the three-night event Met services in Dominica have risen to new levels with a $3 million dollar building at Jimmit The MP for the Mahaut Constituency wants the issue of vagrancy which exists at the Mahaut market to be addressed The CEO of Discover Dominica Authority believes an MOU signed with tourism officials in Barbados will move Dominica’s tourism to new levels The DHTA has called for a review of the recent hike in Tourism site fees 5 firearms have been confiscated during ongoing operations in collaboration with the RSS
Local News

Newly elected Treasurer resigns from the Dominica calypso association

17 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Newly elected Treasurer of the Dominica calypso association Joey “ Explosion” Loyd has tendered his resignation, just days after being appointed the role of treasurer.

Explosion made this statement last night.

Former treasurer of the Dominica calypso association Joey “ Explosion” Loyd.

Support us

Related News

14 October 2025

President of Dominica Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton meets with the President of the Peopl...

13 October 2025

A new executive for the Dominica Calypso Association

03 October 2025

A call issued for greater investment to the teaching profession

16 October 2025

The DHTA has called for a review of the recent hike in Tourism site fees