New money is coming soon to the UK

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Billions of banknotes and coins around the world featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II are set to be replaced following her death.

For almost 70 years, the Queen’s image has appeared on the United Kingdom’s coins, with different portraits of her profile as she aged. She was featured on the nation’s banknotes for more than 60 years, the first British monarch to do so. Her portrait also features on the currency of several countries that were formerly under British rule.

Since 1953, one year after the Queen took the throne, UK coins have borne five different versions of her portrait. She appeared on the country’s banknotes starting in 1960.

But now, the Bank of England, which prints the country’s banknotes, and the Royal Mint, which makes its coins, face the sizeable task of withdrawing that currency from circulation and replacing it with money bearing the portrait of King Charles III.

There are more than 4.7 million banknotes in circulation in the UK, worth a collective ?82 billion ($95 billion), according to the central bank. There are also around 29 billion coins circulating, the Royal Mint said.

