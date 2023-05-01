New Memorandum Of Understanding With Cuba

An MOU on cooperation in Agricultural Development signed with the Republic of Cuba this morning will see activities being conducted in ten key areas of activity which will affect Agriculture, Fisheries, Aquaculture as well as Tissue Science.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Blue and Green Economy Roland Royer says these ten key actions identified will consider other areas of cooperation of mutual interest which may emerge and added, within the period implementation.

Mr. Royer says other actions will include livestock production, crop production as well as research and development

He says other areas to complete the ten point action plan will be extended to cover sustainable agriculture and resilience, agricultural engineering and infrastructure, agricultural education and training and, agricultural investments

Signing on behalf of the Cuban delegation the representative from their Ministry of Agriculture expressed delight in being able to cooperate in this exercise and pledged their country’s commitment in assisting Dominica with this agricultural development and expansion plan.