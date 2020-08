Just a day after the ninth Guyana President announced at his inauguration that he will be a leader of all Guyana, the Mohammed Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has shown it is ready to deliver on that promise.

Guyana’s ninth President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, was inaugurated officially on August 8, 2020 at a ceremony at the Guyana National Cultural Center. Here are some of the scenes from his inauguration along with 10 points of what he hopes to achieve based on his inaugural address to the nation: