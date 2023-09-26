New Gas Prices

New fuel prices have come into effect as of today Monday September 25, 2023.

According to a release from the ministry of trade and energy, fuel prices will be fixed as follows.

Gasoline retail price at $16.90 per gallon, High sulphur diesel at $15.06 per gallon, ultra-low sulphur diesel $15.87 per gallon, and kerosene at $13.53 per gallon.

These prices reflect the ongoing world crisis as Saudi Arabia’s and Russia’s aggressive supply cuts lift oil prices.

To this effect, gas prices have gone down slightly in Dominica while diesel and kerosene prices have soared.