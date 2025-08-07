Government introduces measure to address a shortage of farm labour on Island New fee for waste collection to come on stream in Dominica Renovation works at the Arawak House of Culture are almost complete A call reiterated for the naming and renaming of public buildings, streets and parks after Dominican who have excelled in various areas Doctors within the Public Health Care System to see an increase in salaries effective August 06, 2025 Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore issues warning to adults who prevent sexually abused children from testifying in court
New fee for waste collection to come on stream in Dominica

13 August 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
A new fee for waste collection is expected to come on stream in Dominica.

General Manager of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation Florian Mitchel says that matter is being discussed before consultations are held with the general public.

General Manager of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation Florian Mitchel

