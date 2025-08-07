Local News
New fee for waste collection to come on stream in Dominica
13 August 2025

A new fee for waste collection is expected to come on stream in Dominica.
General Manager of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation Florian Mitchel says that matter is being discussed before consultations are held with the general public.
General Manager of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation Florian Mitchel
