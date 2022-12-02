New Canadian High Commissioner-designate arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

Black Immigrant Daily News

New High Commissioner to TT-designat Arif Keshani. Photo courtesy Canadian High Commission to TT

NEW Canadian High Commissioner-designate to TT Arif Keshani arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Canadian High Commission on Friday announced Keshani’s arrival.

He is expected to assume his full duties after presenting his diplomatic credentials to President Paula-Mae Weekes.

Keshani has served overseas in Japan (2002-2006) and in Turkey (2008-2010)

In Turkey, he led the Canadian Foreign Affairs and International Trade Department’s first regional emergency management office, covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Keshani also served in Belgium from 2010-2013 and as minister-counsellor and consul general in Japan from 2014-2019.

He joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 1999 and obtained his certified management accountant designation in 2000.

Keshani has held various positions in Ottawa, including director of financial policy and systems, departmental co-ordinator for the management accountability framework and executive director, platform planning, engagement and results.

