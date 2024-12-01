A call for the implementation of legislation to discourage littering on island The President of the Rotary Club of Dominica says the unveiling of a peace pole at the Botanic Gardens is a call for peace around the world St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister to deliver the 14 annual Dame Eugenia Charles Memorial Lecture Minister for Energy Dr. Vince Henderson announces the construction of a 10-megawatt geothermal plant, set to begin in the first quarter of 2025. A St. Vincent and the Grenadines national who was called to the Dominica Bar on Monday commits to practicing law with integrity and impartiality The Dominica Infirmary launches week of activities for Residents Awareness Week.
World News

Negotiators fail to agree on UN treaty to curb global plastic pollution 

01 December 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Countries negotiating a global treaty to curb plastic pollution have failed to reach an agreement, with more than 100 nations advocating for a cap on plastic production and a handful of oil-producing countries only willing to target plastic waste.

The fifth United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) meeting in Busan, South Korea was intended to be the final session. It was hoped the meeting would produce a legally binding global treaty.

If successful, it would have marked the most significant global climate pledge since the Paris Climate Accords in 2015, but the group of nations could only agree on Sunday to postpone negotiations to a later date.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, was accused of standing in the way. The country strongly opposed efforts to reduce plastic production and used procedural tactics to delay progress.

“It is clear that there is still persistent divergence,” Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Programme, told the Reuters news agency.

One plan that received significant international support was proposed by Panama on Thursday. If adopted, it would have established a pathway for a global production reduction target, but it did not specify what that target would look like. Another proposal did not mention production caps at all.

Panama’s delegation head, Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez, lambasted the postponement of negotiations.

“Every day of delay is a day against humanity,” he said. “Postponing negotiations does not postpone the crisis.”

Based on current trends, plastic production is on track to triple by 2050.

“Every day that governments allow polluters to continue flooding the world with plastic, we all pay the price. This delay comes with dire consequences for people and the planet, ruthlessly sacrificing those on the front lines of this crisis,” Graham Forbes, Greenpeace’s delegation head to the global plastics treaty, said in a statement.

“This week, over 100 member states, representing billions of people, rejected a toothless deal that would have accomplished nothing and stood before the world committing to an ambitious treaty. Now, it’s time they stand by this promise and deliver.”

The environmental group GAIA told Reuters that “there is little assurance that the next INC will succeed where INC-5 did not”.

The postponement comes just days after the turbulent conclusion of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At COP29, countries pledged $300bn annually to address climate change. However, this plan fell far short of the $1.3 trillion requested by developing nations, which are disproportionately affected by the climate crisis.

 

Support us

Related News

06 November 2024

‘Brutal siege’: Northern Gaza starves as Israel kills 40 in eastern Lebanon 

14 November 2024

WHO warns of measles resurgence as cases exceed 10 million in 2023 

11 November 2024

Elon Musk sticking close to Trump, influencing US transition: Reports 

10 November 2024

Mauritius holds parliamentary election with cost of living crisis key issue 