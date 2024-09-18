Nearly Half of Haitians Facing Hunger Amid Ongoing Gang Violence 

News Americas, New York, NY, October 1, 2024: Nearly half of Haiti’s population is facing severe hunger as violence and economic instability continue to grip the nation. A new report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reveals that 5.41 million Haitians are experiencing “high levels of acute food insecurity” between August 2024 and February 2025, with gang violence and inflation driving the crisis.

People wait for a food distribution in a displaced persons camp at the Lycée Marie Jeanne in Port-au-Prince on September 30, 2024. The UN Security Council extended on Monday its authorization of the multinational policing mission in crime-ravaged Haiti, but without any call to transform it into a UN peacekeeping mission, as floated by Port-au-Prince. (Photo by CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images)

The report warns that 6,000 people are suffering from “catastrophic levels of hunger” as armed groups continue to disrupt daily life, forcing families to flee their homes and cutting off access to essential supplies.

Children play on school desks that have been taken out of classrooms so people can sleep inside at Ecole National Joseph C. Bernard DeFreres displacement camp on August 27, 2024. Residents of areas in Port-au-Prince have been forced to take refuge in camps such as this rather than stay in gang occupied territories.

Haiti’s escalating violence, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, has severely hampered the delivery of food and humanitarian aid. Armed gangs, controlling nearly 80 percent of the city and key roads, have made it difficult for households to access basic foodstuffs, contributing to the crisis. As a result, food costs now consume up to 70 percent of household income, making it increasingly difficult for families to feed themselves.

The situation is further exacerbated by high inflation and the lingering effects of past climate disasters, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and the 2021 earthquake.

Despite international efforts to restore order, including a UN-backed mission led by Kenya, the violence continues to surge. According to the UN, at least 3,661 people have been killed in 2024 alone due to gang violence, and more than 700,000 people have been displaced in recent years.

The report underscores that the humanitarian crisis is unlikely to improve in the near future. Between March and June 2025, the need for food assistance is expected to surpass available aid, as violence continues to disrupt supply chains and worsen displacement.