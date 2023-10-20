NDFD 7th Annual CITS Postponed

This year’s Creole In The Streets event, organized by the National Development Foundation of Dominica, NDFD, has been postponed.

The seventh annual event, which provides an avenue for over sixty small local businesses to showcase their goods and services, usually takes place the Friday before Creole Day.

Executive Director of the NDFD, Cletus Joseph, said the organization took the decision to postpone Creole In The Streets out of an abundance of caution for patrons and clients.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/191023-NDFD001.mp3

Executive Director of the NDFD, Cletus Joseph.

The NDFD is encouraging the public to take all necessary precautions to safeguard life and property.

The Foundation will communicate the new date of its Creole in The Streets at the earliest convenience.