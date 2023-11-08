NCCU Celebrates 13th Anniversary

Newly appointed CEO of the The National Cooperative Credit Union, Curth Charles, promises continued exponential growth for the company.

Celebrating 13 years, NCCU prides itself as one of the premiere Credit unions on island.

In an address at the launching of their annual celebrations, Charles reflected on the growth of the company noting that it has remained steadfast to community development and being “one big family”.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/081123-NCCU001.mp3

He paid gratitude to the dedicated staff and volunteers who have made the institution what it is today.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/081123-NCCU002.mp3

His hopes remain bright for the future as the NCCU plans to continue its essential steadfast service to members and its outreach programs on financial literacy.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/081123-NCCU003.mp3

CEO of the National Cooperative Credit Union, Curth Charles