NBA YoungBoy Rakes In $17 Million Annually From YouTube, Says DJ Akademiks

NBA YoungBoy reportedly rakes in approximately $17 million annually from his YouTube channel.

Many of us enjoy our favorite videos from our favorite artists on YouTube but what we don’t know is just how profitable the platform is for them. Of course, that would apply to more successful artists who know how to make money off of YouTube.

One of the rappers who has truly dominated the game over the last few years, in both video views and making money by using YouTube, has to be YoungBoy Never Broke Again. In a revelation from DJ Akademiks, NBA’s dominance in the platform is quite astonishing.

According to a tweet from DJ Akademiks, his YouTube page generates a whopping 292 million views a month, which translates to approximately $1.4 million dollars in streaming revenue. So for the year, just on YouTube. NBA YoungBoy pulls in just under $17 million a year. The exact figure is closer to around $16.8 million. Akademiks reposted the tweet on Instagram.

What’s even more amazing about that accomplishment is that a lot of this success has come in recent times when he makes low-budget music videos around his home. His fan base is so loyal that these end up trending almost immediately after they’ve been posted.

With that being said, it really comes as a bit of surprise that according to many of YouTube’s monthly reports, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the most popular rapper on the platform. That all translates into lots of cash for him.

NBA YoungBoy seems to have found quite the breakthrough in an ever increasingly competitive genre, even if he has to give up a percentage of his earnings because he’s signed to Atlantic Records through his own Never Broke Again imprint.

With those kinds of views and that amount of streaming income, it’s safe to say that he is receiving a large chunk of earnings from the music platform. Just another way that he’s charting his way to greatness.

DJ Akademiks has a fairly large YouTube channel that he monetized on the platform which gives him insight into the approximate revenue YouTube’s music is generating.