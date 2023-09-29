Nature Isle Robotics Team’s Mentor Advocates For The Appreciation Of STEM

Nature Isle Robotics Team’s Mentor Advocates For The Appreciation Of STEM
Lead mentor of Dominica’s Robotics Team calls for a greater appreciation of STEM-related ventures in Dominica.

Kodie Jean-Jaques has expressed that there should be a greater appreciation for Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics on the island.

Instead of students seeing it as a subject, he advocates for the mindset that they should see them as hobbies to bring opportunities such as their upcoming participation in the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in Singapore from October 7-10.

He believes the stigma should be broken and that students of the Caribbean are quite brilliant and capable.  Jean-Jaques hopes that in the future, the increase in interest in these fields will birth a generation of innovation.

As preparations continue for the competition, Jean-Jaques hopes that the robotics team will serve as a source of inspiration and empowerment for today’s youth, encouraging Dominica to prioritize this avenue more effectively.

 