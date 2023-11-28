Nature Isle Ladies take on Guyana

The Nature Isle ladies will face off against Guyana in their crucial home match in League B of the Road to W Gold Cup on Suriname soil this Wednesday from 6 p.m.

Dominica is seeking to match its opponent or better its result from its previous match against Guyana. Guyana beat Dominica 5-0 in its away match in Barbados in September in the Women’s Gold Cup qualifier.

At present, Guyana has the number one spot on the points table, while Dominica lags behind in fourth position in Group A of League B.

Canadian Dominican forward, Tafari Natti Bertrand says she is looking forward to playing alongside the Nature Isle ladies after her five-year absence.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/291123-Football001.mp3

Canadian Dominican forward, Tafari Natti Bertrand