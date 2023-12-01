Nature Isle Ladies Endure another Defeat from Guyana

Despite their best efforts, the Nature Ladies failed to secure a win against Guyana yesterday.

Guyana took the victory with 9-nil to Dominica.

Dominica is currently ranked fourth on the points table, tied with Antigua & Barbuda at four points each.

However, Antigua & Barbuda holds a higher goal difference, securing the third position. Guyana leads the table with 12 points, while Suriname is in second place with 9 points.

Head coach of the Senior Women’s Team, Ronnie Gustave says that regardless of the loss, there are positives to focus on.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/301123-Gustave.mp3

Head coach of the Senior Women’s Team, Ronnie Gustave

Dominica is set to play against Suriname on Sunday 3 December 2023 at the DR I.R Franklin Essed Stadium.