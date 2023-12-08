National Security Minister Assures Public Swift Action Following Ammunition Robbery at St. Joseph Police Station

On the heels of an ammunition robbery at the St Joseph Police Station, Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, assures the public that the matter is being taken seriously and will be dealt with as swiftly as possible.

In support of the police of the St Joseph Police Station, Minister Blackmoore says that the urgency of the matter has led the government to seek external help.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/081223Blackmoore001.mp3

Additionally, in light of the Christmas season, the Minister says that there will be increased security measures at the ports to ensure the protection of citizens.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/081223blackmoore002.mp3

Rayburn Blackmoore, Hon. Minister for National Security and Legal Affairs.