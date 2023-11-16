National Geographic features Dominica’s marine life in latest Documentary

Dominica Marine life is the main feature of the latest installment in National Geographic’s Pristine Seas series set to premiere to the general public this evening from 6 PM.

The documentary, dubbed “Dominica: The Nature Island” promises to take viewers on a breathtaking journey beneath the surface of Dominica’s extraordinary marine biodiversity and the efforts to protect and preserve the Sperm Whales native to the island’s waters.

This documentary, produced in collaboration with local conservation organizations and the Dominican government, sheds light on the initiatives taken to safeguard Dominica’s marine ecosystems.

The Pristine Seas project, led by National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Dr. Enric Sala, aims to inspire a deeper understanding of our oceans and promote conservation action. Dominica’s commitment to preserving its marine resources makes it a fitting subject for this documentary, showcasing how collaboration between scientists, local communities, and governments can make a significant impact.

The documentary can be viewed free of charge at the Emerald Movies Theater at 6 pm, 7:30 and 9 pm. It will also be available on National Geographic’s YouTube Page.