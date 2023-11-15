National Bank of Dominica Receives Prestigious “ECCU Bank of the Year Award”

The National Bank of Dominica has captured the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) “Bank of the Year Award” for Customer Service for the second consecutive year.

Each year the ECCB recognizes the commercial banks operating within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for their demonstration of social responsibility in their communities. Eight commercial banks submitted entries with the goal to be considered for the 2023 ECCU Bank of the Year award.

Suzanne Joseph Piper, Executive manager of corporate communications at the NBD expressed the bank’s gratitude to all who contributed to this success, including customers, shareholders, partners, and communities.

Executive manager of corporate communications at the NBD, Suzanne Joseph Piper

Special appreciation is extended to those who voted for the bank during the online voting phase, accounting for 20% of the overall score. NBD remains committed to elevating its service standards, empowering customers, and fostering lasting relationships. The bank’s relentless pursuit of service excellence continues as it strives to redefine the banking experience.