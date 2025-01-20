Steady progress being reported on the construction of a marina at the Cabrits National Park at Portsmouth Dominica’s Minister for Agriculture is reporting major investments in the Agriculture Sector A 9-member jury has been empaneled to hear the murder trial of Aljai Liverpool of Massacre Plans underway towards cementing the Kalinago Barana Aute as a prime tourist attraction site DOMLEC continuing in efforts to improve reliability and increase generation supply Miss OECS 2025 says her focus on youth development will continue
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Miss OECS 2025 Kyanna Dyer of Dominica says her focus on youth development will continue.

Miss Dyer took the OECS title at Windsor Park Stadium Forecourt at the weekend, beating St Lucia’s Tamiqua Deterville into second place, while Lisha Beach of St Vincent placed third. 

Dyer took the award for Best in Creative National Wear.  

Best performing talent award went to Tamiqua Deterville of St Lucia.

Best Response to Question award went to Lisha Beache of St Vincent.

Two special awards were presented to Mauricia Barzey of Monserrat for Best Promotional Vdeo and Shania Samuel of Antigua as Miss Amity.

Miss OECS Dominica’s Kyanna Dyer.

