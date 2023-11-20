Ministry of Health Revamps Efforts to Build Resilience in Dominica Through Families

The ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services is ramping up its efforts to invest in families to further build resilience in Dominica.

This as, Dominica joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Children’s Day today and international men’s day over the weekend.

Minister of state responsible for Children at Risk, and Gender Affairs Dr. Cassandra Williams says the ministry will focus on a number of activities centered around the family and the protection of children.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/201123-DrCass001.mp3

Dr. Williams called for the participation of the public to ensure the welfare of the nation’s future.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/201123-DrCass002.mp3

Minister of state responsible for Children at Risk, and Gender Affairs Dr. Cassandra Williams