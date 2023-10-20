Ministry of Agriculture Advises Farmers and Fisherfolk to Prepare for Impending Weather System

Dominica is one of the islands to experience the adverse effects of Tropical Storm Tammy. Smack centre of the lesser Antilles Chain, The Ministry of Agriculture is urging farmers and fisher folk to take all necessary precautions to protect their livelihoods ahead of the incoming weather system.

The weather system, now upgraded to Tropical Storm Tammy is moving currently westward or west-northwestward toward the Island chain. Tammy now has maximum sustained winds of 60 Mp/h or 95 Km/h and is moving West North West or 285 degrees at 15 Mp/h or 24 km/h.

Tammy’s effects are expected to be experienced throughout the island chain by late Friday evening into the weekend.

Communications officer in the Ministry of Agriculture Petra Grell Shillingford said,”.. our advice is always that, you take preventative measures when it comes to your livelihood..” In addition to keeping enough feed and water stocked, she encouraged farmers to have a structured plan for the happenstance of worsening conditions.

She urges farmers and fisherfolk to stay up to date on the latest weather updates and be ready to activate their disaster preparedness plans to secure their livelihoods.