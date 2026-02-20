DBS Radio Observes 10th Annual Bouyon Day with Special Programming A 40-year-old man of Roseau charged in connection with Dominica’s first homicide for 2026. Morning Star Preschool Honors DBS Radio on World Radio Day With an Antique Radio Set Three Killed in Separate Road Accidents Over the Weekend Parliament to Convene on Monday, Five Key Bills to be Debated Ministry of Labour Launches Minimum Wage Hotline to Support Implementation of Minimum Wage Order 2025
Local News

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton expresses satisfaction with the regional and international response to Dominica’s carnival celebration this year.

20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton has expressed satisfaction with the regional and international response to Dominica’s carnival celebration this year.

She says improved access to Dominica and the rise in bouyon music are factors driving visitor arrivals during the carnival.

Minister for Tourism, Denise Charles Pemberton.

Meantime, the Tourism Minister has defended the government’s investment in the 2O26 carnival celebration

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton

Meantime, Creole and Culture Ambassador Leroy Wadix Charles has given the 2O26 carnival celebration a high rating.

Creole and culture Ambassador Leroy Wadix Charles.

Carnival patrons spoke to DBS news about the 2O26 carnival celebration.

Carnival patrons

