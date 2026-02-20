Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton expresses satisfaction with the regional and international response to Dominica’s carnival celebration this year.

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton has expressed satisfaction with the regional and international response to Dominica’s carnival celebration this year.

She says improved access to Dominica and the rise in bouyon music are factors driving visitor arrivals during the carnival.

Minister for Tourism, Denise Charles Pemberton.

Meantime, the Tourism Minister has defended the government’s investment in the 2O26 carnival celebration

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton

Meantime, Creole and Culture Ambassador Leroy Wadix Charles has given the 2O26 carnival celebration a high rating.

Creole and culture Ambassador Leroy Wadix Charles.

Carnival patrons spoke to DBS news about the 2O26 carnival celebration.

Carnival patrons