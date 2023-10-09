Minister For Health Outlines Health Programme To Tackle Cancer Mortality Rates In Domminica

Minister for Health, Cassanni Laville, has expressed grave concern among cancer mortality rates in Dominica.

Speaking at the closing ceremony for the annual walk for Cancer Care on Saturday, the Minister, lamented the impact of cancer on citizens, especially men, and encouraged all Dominicans to be proactive in doing their health checks.

Minister Laville outlined the Ministry’s plan to tackle and reduce the rising number of cancer cases around the country.

Minister for Health, Cassanni Laville.

Other pillars of the programme include: improving access to health care, expand cancer screening programmes, strengthen cancer support networks, and collaborate with international organizations and research institutions.