World News
Mexico, Canada avert Trump tariffs; Musk’s role in Treasury, USAID probed
04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after agreements were reached on border security.
- The Mexican and Canadian leaders agreed to send thousands of police to their borders with the US to fight drug trafficking and undocumented migration.
Related News
09 January 2025
Venezuela opposition leader arrested a day before Maduro’s inauguration
12 January 2025
Iran welcomes return of national held in Italy in spat involving the US
03 February 2025
Echoing Trump, Ecuador announces 27-percent tariffs on Mexican goods
16 January 2025