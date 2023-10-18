Meritta Hyacinth Elected President of JCI West Indies 2024: A Proud Moment for Dominica

In a groundbreaking moment, Meritta Hyacinth was officially sworn in as the 64th National President of Junior Chambers International (JCI) West Indies during an Awards and Installation Ceremony at the 63rd West Indies Convention held at the St. James Resort in Antigua.

This historic achievement not only represents a personal milestone for Hyacinth but also marks the first time in 63 years that JCI Dominica has seen one of its members ascend to this prestigious position.

Minister for Education Octavia Alfred extended congratulations to the newly elected JCI President.

The announcement was made on Friday, October 13, 2023, during the 63rd JCI West Indies National Convention held in Antigua and Barbuda.

Minister Alfred, is certain that Ms.Hyacinth will succeed in her new post.

In a statement, the Government of Dominica expressed its anticipation of the remarkable work Miss Hyacinth will undertake during her term.

They foresee her efforts playing a pivotal role in encouraging social responsibility and nurturing the next generation of proactive and socially conscious leaders not just in Dominica but throughout the region.