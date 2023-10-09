Mental Health; A Basic Human Right

Dominica is set to observe World Mental Health Day, tomorrow the 10th of October 2023 under the theme “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right, followed by a week of activities.

As the world faces ongoing challenges related to mental health, Dominica is joining the global effort to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and promote equitable access to mental health services.

The theme highlights the universal nature of mental health as a human right, recognizing that mental well-being is essential for individuals to lead fulfilling lives and contribute to their communities.

Consultant Psychiatrist at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital Dr Nadia Wallace

Meantime, the Ministry of Health launched the observance of Mental Health Week on Sunday with a church service and has a lineup of activities for the duration of the week. From feeding the homeless and mentally ill to painting a mural at the DCFH, the activities aim to bring awareness to the public.

Julie Roberts, Founder of the Julie Roberts Foundation

These activities will end with a Color run called “Color Me Mad” on Saturday 14 October from 6 am.