Megan Thee Stallion Shades Pardi and Jada Kingdom In New Song ‘Cobra’

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is making a comeback, and she’s vulnerable as she reveals the reason she and Pardison Fontaine broke up and seemingly shade his new flame, Jada Kingdom.

Megan released her new track “Cobra” on Friday, which signals the beginning of a new chapter where she produced the song and also fully funded it following the end of her contractual relationship with 1501 Entertainment.

The song is symbolic as she sheds herself, comparable to how a cobra would become renewed. The song itself, however, reveals the pain Megan has suffered in recent months dealing with the hate from Tory Lanez’s fan base amid his trial for shooting her and finding Pardi in her bed with another woman.

In the first verse, Megan, who took a break from being in public and on social media, expressed how she became depressed and wanted to hurt herself. “Breakin’ down and I had the whole world watchin’/But the worst part is really who watched me/Every night I cried, I almost died,” she rapped.

In the second verse, Megan Thee Stallion also exposes Pardison Fontaine, who she claims had another woman in their bed, which caused her to hit rock bottom. “Never thought a b**ch like me would ever hit rock bottom/Man, I miss my parents, way too anxious, always cancel my plans/Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k s**ked in the same spot I’m sleepin’/Lord, give me a break/ I don’t know how much more of this sh** I can take,” she rapped.

She also seemed to address comments by fans who noticed that she had lost a dramatic amount of weight.

The song also does two other things that fans think are directed at Jada Kingdom, who was spotted with Pardi back in September at New York Fashion Week. Megan’s Thee Hotties base believes that she shaded the Jamaican dancehall artist at the end of verse 2, saying, “I’m killin’ myself when bitches would die to be me.”

In any case, Jada Kingdom shared a bouquet on Friday amid speculation that Megan dissed her. Pardi didn’t confirmed that he was the one who sent the flowers, but the 8 ball logo gave fans enough clue since it’s synonymous with his image. However, Megan also seemingly left a big message at the end of her song, noting that Pardi was still trying to get at her.

“Back outside, yeah, back in motion, ayy/He keep callin’, hmm, I ignore it,” she rapped.

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion confirmed their relationship in 2021 and appeared to break up shortly after the conclusion of the Tory Lanez trial.

In the meantime, on social media, fans reacted to the track.

“I fell asleep before midnight so I’m a little late……but Pardi cheating on Megan in her own bed while the public was dragging her to hell and back because she was shot? And to then get with a supporter of the man who shot her? Pardison Fontaine, the b**ch you are…” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“It’s obvious he cheated on her in her own house because Megan Thee Stallion has the rap career he wishes he had. That’s why he’s relegated to being a ghostwriter with flop albums,” another said.

“I wonder if it was Jada kingdom who Pardi cheated with, ’cause that timing was very suspicious hmmmm,” another fan asked.