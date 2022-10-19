Megan Thee Stallion Says She Is Not Engaged To Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are not engaged.

The Houston Hottie is responding to hopeful speculation that she and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, are engaged. Fans noticed that she was rocking a very large diamond on her ring finger while out with Pardi as they celebrated their second anniversary on Tuesday night.

In one photo, Megan Thee Stallion is seen covering her mouth as she giggles. The ring is very prominent and can be seen in another photo as she also has her hand up. The couple enjoyed a romantic candle-lit dinner with lots of roses as she expressed her love for Pardi.

They both shared sweet posts on their individual Instagram accounts to celebrate their anniversary.

“Yr 2 with U [heart],” Megan captioned a series of memorable moments with her love.

Pardison Fontaine also wrote, “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you. GOT 4 EVER 2 GO,” he also captioned a slideshow of photos that included his obsession with her derriere.

Pardi and Megan were first linked in 2020 as they worked together on her ”Savage” Remix with Beyoncé.

After months of speculation about her and Pardi, Megan confirmed in 2021 that she and the rapper and songwriter were involved.

“[He’s] my boo, and I really like him. I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends,” the rapper shared.

The couple may have a heartwarming relationship, but the ongoing criminal case with Tory Lanez has weighed heavy on her, especially as the Canadian rapper has hinted that he was sexually involved with her, something she has denied. Last month, Pardi also jumped in to defend his lady love after DaBaby seemed to hint that he had also been involved with Megan.

Despite the external drama, the couple remains committed to each other. Megan Thee Stallion recently shared that Pardi was not only loving but thoughtful as he tried to make her happy.

“I told Pardi I wanted to watch Hocus Pocus 2 when I got to his house. He got it all set up, what a nice man.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, Megan got wind of the rumors and quickly shut things down. “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she wrote on Twitter.

Pardi has not reacted to the rumors.