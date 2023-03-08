Medical Director of DCFH Calls For Creation of National Cancer Registry

Medical Director of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital Dr. Ruby Blanc has lamented the lack of a Cancer Registry on the island.

A Cancer Registry is a data information system that manages and analyzes data on cancer patients and survivors. Cancer registries are maintained to ensure that health officials have accurate and timely information on cancer incidence, treatment, and survivorship.

Speaking at the Dominica Cancer Society’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday Dr Blanc noted this needs to be put into policy to ensure adequate planning and management of patients.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/070323-Ruby001.mp3

She went on to highlight several other avenues which Dominica can improve in efforts of building a healthier nation.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/070323-Ruby002.mp3

Medical Director at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital Dr. Ruby Blanc