Media and Agricultural Practitioners Updated on the Dynamics of Participatory Radio.

A number of Media Practitioners here who participated in a one-day Participatory Radio Training Session now have a better understanding of how radio can contribute to the development of agriculture among the farming community.

This WUSC/SAC initiative brings together media practitioners especially Radio Broadcasters and farmers, in a training session in order to better understand the dynamics of Radio and its ability to influence the education process and how it can help improve best practices in agricultural development.

Country Coordinator of the OECS SAC Project (Dominica) Office, Dr. Nadia Pacquette-Anselm, says the five-year project now entering its third year under the World University of Science, Canada project implementation in the region for Economic Growth aimed at increasing the economic prosperity of women and youth female and male in sustainable agricultural markets in the Caribbean.

