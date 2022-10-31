Mavado Gets Trial Date For Fraud Case Against Jennifer Messado

Dancehall veteran Mavado will have to wait until next year to know if he will recoup any money from former embattled lawyer Jennifer Messado. The disgraced lawyer is accused of defrauding the Gully Gad of millions of dollars in a fake real estate deal.

The dates have been set for March 1, March 2, and March 3, according to Mavado’s lawyer Oswest Senior-Smith who shared the information with The Star.

According to reports, the “Give It All to Me” deejay lost out on about JM$30 million in a 2017 real estate transaction. There is no word yet on how Mavado will present evidence in the case. At first, it was supposed to be via video link, but since then, there has been some confusion as to whether or not there is a warrant out for his arrest on the island. If so, he will not be allowed to testify.

Jennifer Messado

A year after the allegations were made public, the Constant Spring police issued a notice for Mavado to report to the police station for questioning in an ongoing investigation. That investigation was focused on the violence in Cassava Piece, St Andrew.

He has since made his feelings on the upcoming case and the issue of a potential warrant very public. Just last month he took to Instagram to make his feelings on the matter known.

“The same police that locked my son up years ago, are also the same police that suddenly that came up with this warrant four years later… years ago when I left Jamaica, I left things in my lawyers’ hands. My lawyers – both overseas and Jamaica – were in regular communication with the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” he said at the time.

Initially, the case was supposed to proceed on September 12, but the matter was adjourned.

His attorney also gave no update on this issue of the warrant but did say that Mavado’s potential testimony is a little more than providing a framework and that the critical witnesses are the two people who gave the accused lawyer the various sums on behalf of the veteran artist.