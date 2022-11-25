Massive discounts, More Winnings with Digicel this Black Friday Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Digicel Cayman is offering substantial discounts and generous winnings in observance of the annual Black Friday shopping fad.

The offers stretch from a wide range of deep discounts on handsets, free gifts with purchases, cash discounts, TV raffle, double data and much more.

Digicel is providing customers an opportunity to upgrade devices at bargain prices as well as enjoy the cash discounts for current customers. The Black Friday deals are live across any of the Digicel Retail Stores at Camana Bay, WaterFront and Country Side with regular opening hours across all stores.

Customers will be eligible to win cash discounts redeemable in stores for bill payments or handset purchases, the cash discounts range from $50 to a massive $200. Cash discounts will be won via the MyDigicel App, by simply clicking on the Pick & Win icon.

Teens are also in for a sweet treat of a lifetime with Digicel’s new Mega Value Family Plan, which allows parents to add a family line to their postpaid and get a FREE Samsung A03 for their child.

Three lucky customers will stand a chance to win 43” TCL television, a simple TCL device purchase will earn a customer a raffle entry ticket. Great discounts have been earmarked with the Samsung A03 for only $75 with a purchase of a prime 30-day plus or 30-day ultra plan. The Samsung A53 has been marked down to a low $340 from a regular price of $395. Purchase of a Samsung A33 will now be $290 with a bonus SD Card for free. Only $185 will get you the Samsung A13 + a bonus 7-day plan.

The latest iPhone 14 is now also available in stores and a purchase of any iPhone 14 series or the Samsung s22 series will earn one a free gift. Current customers will also be eligible for a handset deposit waiver once they meet the provided criteria. Digicel will also be Launching the Samsung Z Fold 4, for customers who want to experience a different device.

The Santa sack is indeed stuffed full of goodies at Digicel. Visit Digicel Cayman website, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter Page for the latest updates.

NewsAmericasNow.com