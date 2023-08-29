Masicka and Aidonia Bury Beef and Showed Each Other Love In Barbados

Masicka and Aidonia have buried their longstanding beef. The two dancehall giants showed each other love following at performance at the Kensington Oval in Barbados last weekend.

Dancehall fans are well aware of the decade old beef between Masicka and Aidonia, which at one point almost got physical following a tensed encounter between the two camps in 2017 while in Montego Bay for their performance at Reggae Sumfest. Cops eventually diffused the situation before it got physical.

Over the years, the two artists regularly take subliminal shots at each other on stage and in songs. Masicka also previously labeled Aidonia lazy and has a poor work ethic because he hasn’t been dropping a lot of music like other dancehall artists. Nevertheless, Donia was likely not releasing a lot of music due to his late son’s private battle with cancer.

Sources told Urban Islandz that Masicka was one of the many artists who privately reached out to Aidonia and gave him condolences after learning that his son, King Khalif Lawrence, had died from cancer. Donia and his wife, Kimberly Megan, have kept their son’s illness private even in the face of criticisms that the deejay wasn’t dropping new music.

Fast forward to now, and the two artists are dapping each other up in friendly gestures. In a clip being circulated on social media, originally shared by Pantason, Masicka, and Aidonia greeted each other backstage after Donia’s performance concluded and the Genahsyde deejay was getting ready to take the stage.

“Bun dem,” Donia told Masicka, “Dat is it. Mad up enuh.”

The friendly gesture earned a round of applause from fellow dancehall artists Konshens, Teejay, and G Whizz. “Big people style,” Konshens wrote. G Whizz added, “It’s like football ,Donia just Score Few Goals and a Fwd off, Masicka a Run on fi go Score Few More.”

The origins of the Masicka and Aidonia feud remain unknown, but the Genahsyde deejay called it a product of envy (badmind). In a previous interview, he said that some veterans in dancehall don’t want to see the younger generation rise. Dancehall is currently dominated by newer artists, but a lot of the veterans still maintain a heavy presence in the space.