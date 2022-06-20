Marine Le Pen’s far-right party wins record number of seats in French parliamentary elections

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)French voters have denied newly re-elected centrist President Emmanuel Macron an absolute majority in parliament, limiting his hand in a second term.

Macron’s centrist alliance Ensemble! came first in Sunday’s second round of legislative elections, securing 245 out of a total of 577, according to final results released by the French interior ministry — more than any other political party.

However, it still fell short of the 289 seat threshold for an absolute majority in the National Assembly, France’s lower house.

Leftist coalition New Ecological and Social People’s Union (NUPES), a pan-left coalition led by far-left figure Jean-Luc M?lenchon, came in second with 131 seats, according to the interior ministry’s results.

That would make NUPES the main opposition force in the country, though the coalition is expected to be divided on some issues once in parliament.

