Man found guilty of murdering UK lawmaker

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A “fanatical Islamist” inspired by Islamic State was found guilty on Monday of murdering veteran British lawmaker David Amess by knifing him to death in a frenzied attack in a church where he was meeting voters.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of a former media adviser to a prime minister of Somalia, repeatedly stabbed Amess in an attack last October for what he said was revenge for the lawmaker’s support for airstrikes on Syria.

This court artist sketch shows Ali Harbi Ali in the dock at the Old Bailey on March 21, accused of stabbing to death Conservative MP for Southend West David Amess.

Prosecutors said he was a “committed, fanatical, radicalized Islamist terrorist.”

“This was a horrific act of terrorism motivated by religious and ideological beliefs,” said Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division. “Ali chose to commit this abhorrent crime for his own selfish and hateful reasons.”

Ali was found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism at London’s Old Bailey court after the jury took less than half an hour to reach a verdict.

Read More