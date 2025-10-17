Dominican entrepreneurs can now expand their businesses to the three other member states which have signed on to the free movement of nationals Ferry service to Dominica to resume this weekend Preparations for the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival are in an advanced stage Dominicans cautioned of the offenses which may be faced during the hunting season A new event for Pointe Michel has been launched. The Voter Confirmation Process in Dominica is set to begin on Wednesday October 15. 
Major capital projects being developed across Dominica, are said to present year-round opportunities for small businesses

17 October 2025
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour with specific responsibility for Entrepreneurship Daren Pinard says major capital projects being developed across Dominica present year-round opportunities for small businesses.

His remarks came at the opening ceremony of the National Development Foundation of Dominica’s “Creole in the Streets” today.

Pinard encouraged local entrepreneurs to implement measures to enhance their business efficiency to capitalize on the opportunities created by the government.

Executive Director of the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD) Cletus Joseph has encouraged Dominicans to buy local.

Over 70 local businesses were on display at Creole in the Streets today.

