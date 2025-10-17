Major capital projects being developed across Dominica, are said to present year-round opportunities for small businesses

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour with specific responsibility for Entrepreneurship Daren Pinard says major capital projects being developed across Dominica present year-round opportunities for small businesses.

His remarks came at the opening ceremony of the National Development Foundation of Dominica’s “Creole in the Streets” today.

Pinard encouraged local entrepreneurs to implement measures to enhance their business efficiency to capitalize on the opportunities created by the government.

Executive Director of the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD) Cletus Joseph has encouraged Dominicans to buy local.

Over 70 local businesses were on display at Creole in the Streets today.